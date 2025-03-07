Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Grocery Store-Prepared Meals

The grocery store is a place to buy ingredients, but when you're pressed for time, there is almost always a prepared foods section that means you don't have to lift a finger in the kitchen on busy nights. Prepared foods are usually placed on refrigerated shelves or under heat lamps, and they sit there all day — and sometimes even for a few days — until someone like you tosses them in the grocery cart and eats them at home. But you could be making a big shopping mistake by adding these to your cart because they might increase your risk of foodborne illness.

While you might love those pre-made foods from Costco or Whole Foods, they could potentially make you sick. That's because it's difficult for grocery stores to keep the foods as hot or cold as they need to be. And if those foods stay in the danger zone for more than two hours, the USDA says they're unsafe to eat.