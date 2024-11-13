The Important Detail Martha Stewart Strived For When Writing Her First Book On Hosting

Martha Stewart, the doyenne exemplar of aspirational domesticity, the ur-monetized trad wife, the media mogul (even in times of declining empires) is, unsurprisingly, the subject of a new Netflix documentary. Our Lady of the perfect porterhouse steak has done enough to merit a whole limited series, for goodness' sake. A little more surprisingly, "Martha" the flick begins with an erstwhile clip in which Martha the Magnificent suggests making "more than one kind of turkey" for Thanksgiving crowds. Stewart has, at times, danced with a kind of Everywoman's excellence.

In her first book, simply called "Entertaining," for example, Stewart wanted her guidance to be easily replicable. "I wanted to provide education and information and inspiration," she says, following a cascade of not-super-nice characterizations about her disposition in the film. "Not too expensive, not too lavish. Just common enough so that the lady in the diner serving your coffee could go home and make the same thing at her house that my friends in Greenwich in their big mansions could make." In other words, celebrity chef Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches for all!