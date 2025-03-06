Here's How Long Tuna Tartare Lasts In The Fridge And How To Tell It's Gone Bad

If you're a raw fish fiend, tuna is often at the top of the list: smooth and mild with a bit of unctuous fat that melts in your mouth. Its firm, slightly sweet flavor — almost like an incredibly lean beef steak — lends itself beautifully to a super thin carpaccio or tartare, which is slightly chunkier. Interestingly, tuna tartare isn't just the culinary cousin of the restaurant staple, steak tartare; it was created as a light and temporary replacement. And, while it was only invented in 1984, tuna tartare has become such a ubiquitous appetizer that you may find yourself taking some home in a doggie bag or have some leftover from a dinner party. So, just how long does tuna tartare last in the fridge?

The short and simple answer is one to two days. According to the USDA, uncooked tuna should be kept in the fridge for two days maximum. Even though tuna tartare may have added ingredients — like oil, salt, citrus, or soy sauce — that are considered natural preservatives, tuna tartare has not undergone a full pickling or salt curing, so it is still very much a raw fish and should be treated appropriately. To maximize freshness and quality, the refrigerator should be between 32 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit. When kept in the fridge, it may be wise to remove more delicate ingredients, like avocado and leafy greens, and store them separately to be reunited with the tuna when serving the second time to preserve flavor and texture.