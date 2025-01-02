Wagyu Vs Kobe Beef: Which Has The Higher Price Tag?

If you love meat, you've undoubtedly heard of Kobe and Wagyu beef, often considered the gold standard for taste and marbling. But what exactly sets these two types of beef apart, especially in terms of cost? Well, both will cost you quite a bit, but Kobe is easily the most expensive.

While all Kobe beef is a type of Wagyu, not all Wagyu can be classified as Kobe. Wagyu beef is harvested from only four types of Japanese cattle breeds, and the meat is rated on a scale ranging from A to C. These letters signify the meat-to-weight ratio of the cow from which the meat came. Alongside this is a number ranging from 1 to 5, grading the meat quality. For example, A5 Wagyu is the most expensive and highest quality type of Wagyu, and it's what's used to make the most expensive burger in the world.

Although Wagyu beef is a big deal, Kobe beef is on a whole other level. This beef can only come from the Tajima line of the Japanese Black cattle breed, and they must be raised, slaughtered, and processed in the Hyogo Prefecture of Japan, where Kobe is the capital city, hence the name. Because of the strict regulations for Kobe beef, only between 3,000 and 5,000 cows per year are able to be processed as authentic Kobe beef. Unfortunately, this makes Kobe quite rare, with prices ranging from $200 to $500 per pound, while Wagyu runs roughly $50 to $150 depending on grading. That said, even if you have the cash for Kobe, buying it in the US is easier said than done.