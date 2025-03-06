The Seafood That Benefits From A Tangy Ketchup Glaze

Throughout the years, people have found ways to put ketchup on just about everything. While you should avoid adding ketchup to some foods, others actually are ideal for one of America's favorite condiments. A classic pairing for salty french fries or spread onto a juicy cheeseburger, ketchup is also delectable when mixed into a sweet, tangy glaze for salmon.

In addition to tomatoes, vinegar, and some other ingredients, ketchup is made with a lot of sugar, which you should always add to fish. Not only does sugar add to the inherent sweetness of salmon, it also does a bang-up job of muting that extra-fishy flavor, speeding up the Maillard reaction for better browning, and helping create a firm, moist texture. Many ketchup brands, after a little math, can be between 20% and 25% sugar; combined with the tangy acidity of tomatoes and vinegar, it makes the perfect baked salmon glaze.