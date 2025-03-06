Can You Store Canned Tuna In The Freezer?

Canned tuna is one of the many canned foods that are just as good as fresh. This conveniently packaged, ready-to-eat protein source can be thrown into a variety of dishes, whether as a quick and easy no-cook addition to weeknight pasta or a loaded bagel. But just like many other ingredients, canned goods don't always get used up as soon as we'd expect them to after they are opened, leaving us the need to extend their shelf life. Naturally, that opens up the question of whether canned tuna can be kept in the freezer once it is opened or not. After all, one of the most common mistakes made with canned tuna is improper storage.

The extremely cold kitchen appliance is handy for preserving just about anything you put into it, with canned fish being no exception to that. However, it's important to note that while you certainly can choose to put your tuna in the freezer without any serious disadvantages, it shouldn't be your first choice, as it'll likely lead to a change in its overall quality. Once thawed, the fish might take on an altered texture and flavor, and it probably won't be for the better. This is due to the fact that tuna has a high water content, meaning the water will expand as it freezes and create ice crystals that push on the food's cell walls. Tuna stored in water rather than oil is particularly susceptible to this problem and may come out softer and mushier than it originally was. But if that's a risk you're willing to take, especially if the ingredient is getting worked into a recipe with other dominant flavors, you can by all means freeze your canned tuna.