Are Starbucks Egg Bites Gluten-Free?

If you've got a gluten sensitivity, there are certainly plenty of Starbucks menu items you should avoid ordering. However, despite the menu leaning heavily on gluten-filled pastries and sandwiches, there are still a few safe options.

If you get the egg ick for breakfast, you can still enjoy Starbucks' oatmeal, made with certified gluten-free oats, and their Greek yogurt parfaits should be fine if you skip the granola. Most protein boxes are not fully gluten-free, but they include gluten-free options like cheese, nuts, and fruits. If you're only mildly sensitive, you can still enjoy the protein boxes, just be sure to eat around the bread or crackers inside. Starbucks also usually sells some pre-packaged snacks near the register, including KIND bars and Hippeas chickpea snacks, both of which are gluten-free.

Of course, we suggest exercising caution with all of these items, and acknowledging that you always risk some cross-contamination at chains like Starbucks. The drinks, of course, are also mostly gluten-free. So, even if you can't grab a bite to eat, you can certainly enjoy a safe, buzzy coffee.