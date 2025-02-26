Tropicana Is Facing Financial Trouble, Price Hikes Might Be On The Way

Tropicana Brands Group may have introduced the concept of packaged, mass-produced orange juice back in 1947, but based on news reports, the company is facing financial difficulties due to environmental disasters in Florida, declining revenue and income, and shifting consumer demand. The bad news for consumers, according to a new report from CNN, is that the challenges may translate to even higher prices at the grocery store, and the potential for a bankruptcy filing by the company. Considering grocery prices in general have increased 30 percent since 2019, additional increases on any one product, like eggs, makes consumers take notice.

According to CNN, Tropicana Brands Group has been facing decreasing profits and dropping sales for a few years now, but an ongoing bacterial infection and a record-breaking hurricane cycle have created its own perfect storm threatening the health of the company. Last quarter, income dropped 10 percent year-over-year, while revenue dipped 4 percent, contributing to an ongoing decline in numbers. In addition to the Tropicana branded orange juice, the company owns Naked, KeVita, and other beverages.

Tropicana recently received a $30 million emergency loan from its own majority shareholder PAI Partners. And PepsiCo, which once owned the brand and still has a minority share, devalued its investment by $135 million last quarter. Last December, a group of first lien lenders secured the services of legal group Gibson Dunn to advise them ahead of the next round of financial forecasts. Neither Tropicana nor PAI Partners representatives spoke with CNN for the story.