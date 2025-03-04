Your Mornings Just Got Better Thanks To Frozen Whipped Coffee

Sometimes a plain cup of Joe isn't enough to satisfy your morning coffee craving. In such situations, try a frozen whipped coffee for a cold, refreshingly rich, and creamy beverage that's super fast to whip up in the morning. Simply make your whipped coffee the night before, stick it in the freezer, and add a scoop or two of the frozen foam to a glass of cold milk in the morning. That's all it is — a frozen version of the ever-so-popular whipped coffee.

Whipped coffee, also known as Dalgona coffee, is a decadent and Instagram-worthy beverage that'll give you a satisfyingly sweet boost any time of day. Amazingly, all you need is three ingredients to make a fluffy Dalgona coffee. It's made by blending instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water until it turns into foam the color of peanut butter, with a smooth, light texture similar to whipped cream. The visually satisfying process of making the frothy, creamy drink has undoubtedly contributed to its Instagram popularity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when homemade food and drink trends became a popular way to battle the shelter-in-place blues.

Dalgona coffee is commonly believed to have roots in Macau, a southern region of China, as well as in South Korea (Dalgona is a Korean toffee-like candy). However, there are variations of this type of drink that have existed for over a century in other countries, including India (where the ingredients are beaten to make an Indian cappuccino for better instant coffee), Pakistan, Cuba, and Greece. Follow a few tips and you too will be whipping up a rich and creamy cup of frozen whipped coffee in no time.