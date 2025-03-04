Your Mornings Just Got Better Thanks To Frozen Whipped Coffee
Sometimes a plain cup of Joe isn't enough to satisfy your morning coffee craving. In such situations, try a frozen whipped coffee for a cold, refreshingly rich, and creamy beverage that's super fast to whip up in the morning. Simply make your whipped coffee the night before, stick it in the freezer, and add a scoop or two of the frozen foam to a glass of cold milk in the morning. That's all it is — a frozen version of the ever-so-popular whipped coffee.
Whipped coffee, also known as Dalgona coffee, is a decadent and Instagram-worthy beverage that'll give you a satisfyingly sweet boost any time of day. Amazingly, all you need is three ingredients to make a fluffy Dalgona coffee. It's made by blending instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water until it turns into foam the color of peanut butter, with a smooth, light texture similar to whipped cream. The visually satisfying process of making the frothy, creamy drink has undoubtedly contributed to its Instagram popularity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when homemade food and drink trends became a popular way to battle the shelter-in-place blues.
Dalgona coffee is commonly believed to have roots in Macau, a southern region of China, as well as in South Korea (Dalgona is a Korean toffee-like candy). However, there are variations of this type of drink that have existed for over a century in other countries, including India (where the ingredients are beaten to make an Indian cappuccino for better instant coffee), Pakistan, Cuba, and Greece. Follow a few tips and you too will be whipping up a rich and creamy cup of frozen whipped coffee in no time.
Tips for tasty, frothy frozen coffee
It's been established that whipped coffee is super tasty as well as texturally and visually satisfying, but is it difficult to make? Not entirely, but it takes some time — a luxury that many people don't have in the morning. This is where frozen whipped coffee comes in. After blending your ingredients, scoop the foam into a container, cover with a lid, and allow it to freeze for three to four hours, or ideally overnight. It'll stay good in the freezer for several weeks, allowing you to grab a scoop whenever the mood strikes you. Besides making a delicious iced coffee drink, you can also eat it like ice cream (if it's too bitter, consider mixing it with vanilla ice cream).
Another bonus of frozen whipped coffee is that it won't water down. Since the coffee foam is frozen, no ice cubes are necessary, thus avoiding a watery iced coffee. The whipped coffee typically sits on top of the milk, but if you prefer your drink to be more blended, just give it a few stirs or use a milk frother like the Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother or Simpletaste Milk Frother.
For a non-coffee variation, consider using matcha powder instead of instant coffee to make a frozen whipped matcha beverage. Keep in mind that matcha powder doesn't foam when combined with just sugar and water like coffee powder does. Thus, you'll need to add heavy cream to the mixture to get it nice and fluffy.