Why You Might Want To Avoid Ordering Shrimp Cocktail At A Restaurant

Dipping a chilled piece of shrimp into a well-seasoned cocktail sauce is the perfect start to a decadent meal. But with some restaurants charging upwards of $30 dollars for a few pieces of shrimp in a cup of cocktail sauce, even a fancy lemon wedge can't justify the cost of ordering this appetizer. You'll be much better off skipping the shrimp cocktail and enjoying it at home instead. This will let you spend your hard-earned money on apps that aren't quite as simple to do yourself and therefore much more worth the money you will spend at the restaurant — trust us, your dining out budget will thank you later.

Shrimp cocktail is incredibly simple to create, making us scratch our heads in wonder at why restaurants charge so much for the dish, even when the shrimp are the jumbo type, impressing us with their size and meatiness. But the truth is you can save a small fortune by keeping frozen shrimp on hand and defrosting it in a pinch to put together one of these delicious appetizers. The cocktail sauce is easily made with just a few ingredients — ketchup, lemon, and horseradish — along with a little Worcestershire or hot sauce if you want to add a bit of a kick. You can whip it up quickly and cheaply while impressing your guests with your luxurious appetizer skills.