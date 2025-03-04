Is It Cheaper To Buy Bourbon At The Distillery Than At The Liquor Store?

If you're a bourbon fan who has noticed higher prices in recent years, it's because, well, there are even more bourbon fans nowadays, driving demand. The thought, "Well why don't I buy directly from the distillery?" might have crossed your mind; Buying a barrel would cut down on the cost of bottling, labeling, marketing, and distribution.

That might be a great idea, but it's not possible. Due to a law in the United States called the three-tier system, the distiller must sell to a distributor, who then sells to a retailer. Customers can't cut corners and buy a barrel of bourbon from a distributor or distiller — only from a retailer. Some tours and experiences advertise visiting a distillery to pick out your own barrel of bourbon to be bottled with a custom label. This is possible to do — but there's a catch. Once the barrel is chosen, it must then be bottled by the distillery, sold to the retailer, and then sold back to you, the customer.

If a barrel-sized purchase is out of the question, you might have your eye on the bottles sold in the distillery's gift shop. It turns out, they probably aren't going to be cheaper either. These bottles have been first sold to a distributor, and then bought back by the distillery to legally sell in its store, resulting in a price that's often similar to what you would see at a retailer. At the end of the day, all alcohol sold to the public must be sold through a retailer; There's no way around it.