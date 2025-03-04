The Beef-Fat Ratio Andrew Zimmern Uses For The Best Burgers

A number of factors go into building the best burger. Of course, toppings and sauces are important, but the most flavorful burger starts with the patty. For a rich, juicy burger, you want a decent fat ratio. Andrew Zimmern, a burger-loving celebrity chef best-known for his "Bizarre Foods" series, builds his perfect patty with a fat ratio of about 75% lean to 25% fat.

Fat ratios are important because the fat is what gives burger patties their juicy texture and rich flavor. The higher the fat percentage, the juicier that burger will taste. Most burgers are made with somewhere between 20% and 30% fat, so Zimmern's ratio falls right within that threshold. You can search for the 75/25 ratio at the grocery store in the pre-packaged meat section, but if you have the means to grind your own meat, then you should; doing it yourself ensures the meat's quality and flavor as well as its fat content.