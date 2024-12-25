Why You Should Always Ask Your Grocery Store For Custom Cuts
If you pull up to the meat counter at your local grocery store, you'll see that there are plenty of options for various meat cuts from beef, chicken, and pork. But sometimes, you're looking for a specific cut that isn't already waiting for you at the meat counter. Maybe you need thin slices of steak for a stir fry or small chunks of sirloin for steak skewers. For convenience, you can ask the butcher for a custom cut, which saves you from having to do the hard work yourself. But beyond saving you time, there are a number of other reasons why it's worth it to ask for a custom cut.
Most grocery store butcher counters will have no issue with a custom cut, assuming it isn't overly complex or can't be done. Allowing the butcher to cut the meat for you is actually safer than doing it yourself. Aside from avoiding having to use an ultra-sharp knife yourself, the butcher can also do things like cut through bone, which requires a special kind of saw and could be dangerous if you're unfamiliar with how to do it. Butchers will also remove bones, and since they're the experts, they'll ensure none of the smaller bones get left behind and end up on someone's plate.
Ask your butcher for a custom cut
Next time you want to spatchcock a chicken or cut through a bone-in ribeye, don't do it yourself. For the most part, grocery store butchers will oblige, and they're ready to take on the task, so don't be too stressed about inconveniencing them.
If you need a specific cut of meat and aren't sure your grocery store will have it, it helps to call ahead and check — not only to save you the trip if it's a no, but also because the butcher might be able to order what you need. If you give the meat counter a few days' notice, they can likely find the meat you're looking for and prepare it for you accordingly. Even if you need a combination of meats for a ground mixture, the butcher can certainly help by preparing your requested meat ratio. Don't hesitate to ask the butcher questions, either. If you want to ensure you're getting high-quality meat, ask where it came from, how long it's been in-house (if you're not custom-ordering it), and what the animal was fed.