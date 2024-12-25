Why You Should Always Ask Your Grocery Store For Custom Cuts

If you pull up to the meat counter at your local grocery store, you'll see that there are plenty of options for various meat cuts from beef, chicken, and pork. But sometimes, you're looking for a specific cut that isn't already waiting for you at the meat counter. Maybe you need thin slices of steak for a stir fry or small chunks of sirloin for steak skewers. For convenience, you can ask the butcher for a custom cut, which saves you from having to do the hard work yourself. But beyond saving you time, there are a number of other reasons why it's worth it to ask for a custom cut.

Most grocery store butcher counters will have no issue with a custom cut, assuming it isn't overly complex or can't be done. Allowing the butcher to cut the meat for you is actually safer than doing it yourself. Aside from avoiding having to use an ultra-sharp knife yourself, the butcher can also do things like cut through bone, which requires a special kind of saw and could be dangerous if you're unfamiliar with how to do it. Butchers will also remove bones, and since they're the experts, they'll ensure none of the smaller bones get left behind and end up on someone's plate.