The Simple Step That Makes Alton Brown's Hot Chocolate Better Than Yours

Although hot chocolate is a winter necessity, a restaurant-quality twist on classic cocoa gives the sippable sweet treat a year-round appeal. Of course, the best way to find reliable tips for upgrading your hot chocolate game is by looking to the experts. Take Alton Brown, for example. The Food Network icon and culinary scientist extraordinaire has a foolproof method for taking hot chocolate from ordinary to extraordinary with the help of a little kitchen chemistry. Although it's common to make hot chocolate with regular milk, Brown prefers its powdered counterpart. However, it's not convenience that inspires his milk preference — it's what you can do with it that you can't with liquid dairy.

Powdered milk is regular milk that's been completely dehydrated to remove any moisture. When milk is in this solid state of matter, it behaves differently under the influence of heat and tends to be more soluble, which is why chefs often use it in drinks and desserts. Instead of boiling, bubbling, and simmering, powdered milk can be toasted like bread, nuts, and grains. Toasting milk powder triggers the Maillard reaction — a chemical change in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, warmer, and more complex flavor profile.

As he explained on Instagram, by toasting his milk powder before introducing it into his homemade instant hot chocolate mix, Brown unlocks notes of toffee, malt, and caramel, making each sip of hot cocoa more dynamic and comforting. The cozy flavors of toasted powdered milk harmonize with the rich, bittersweet taste of chocolate, culminating in a heavenly, expert-approved drink.