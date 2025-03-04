The Simple Step That Makes Alton Brown's Hot Chocolate Better Than Yours
Although hot chocolate is a winter necessity, a restaurant-quality twist on classic cocoa gives the sippable sweet treat a year-round appeal. Of course, the best way to find reliable tips for upgrading your hot chocolate game is by looking to the experts. Take Alton Brown, for example. The Food Network icon and culinary scientist extraordinaire has a foolproof method for taking hot chocolate from ordinary to extraordinary with the help of a little kitchen chemistry. Although it's common to make hot chocolate with regular milk, Brown prefers its powdered counterpart. However, it's not convenience that inspires his milk preference — it's what you can do with it that you can't with liquid dairy.
Powdered milk is regular milk that's been completely dehydrated to remove any moisture. When milk is in this solid state of matter, it behaves differently under the influence of heat and tends to be more soluble, which is why chefs often use it in drinks and desserts. Instead of boiling, bubbling, and simmering, powdered milk can be toasted like bread, nuts, and grains. Toasting milk powder triggers the Maillard reaction — a chemical change in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, warmer, and more complex flavor profile.
As he explained on Instagram, by toasting his milk powder before introducing it into his homemade instant hot chocolate mix, Brown unlocks notes of toffee, malt, and caramel, making each sip of hot cocoa more dynamic and comforting. The cozy flavors of toasted powdered milk harmonize with the rich, bittersweet taste of chocolate, culminating in a heavenly, expert-approved drink.
Tips for making toasted milk powder-infused hot chocolate
Making hot chocolate should be as easy to make as it is fun. Luckily, toasting milk powder for your next cup doesn't need to complicate the process.
To toast milk powder like Alton Brown, preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, spread milk powder on a baking sheet, lining it with parchment paper if needed, and bake until golden brown (usually about 20 minutes). The powder may clump in the oven, but a quick pulse in a blender or food processor can refine it. You can also use a stovetop to toast milk powder by stirring it over medium heat for about the same amount of time.
Once toasted, add the milk powder to a resealable, air-tight jar with cocoa powder, powdered sugar, cornstarch, and a pinch of sea salt. Feel free to introduce additional flavoring agents like cinnamon, nutmeg, or, if you're thinking like Brown, cayenne pepper. When you're ready to transform the elevated hot chocolate mixture into the cozy beverage we all know and love, simply combine the dairy-infused mix with hot water (settling the milk versus water debate once and for all) and enjoy. Although there are many ways to effortlessly upgrade hot chocolate, making a batch with toasted milk powder unleashes never-before-tasted flavors for an extra delicious cold-weather treat.