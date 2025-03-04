How To Reheat Pork Tenderloin So It Stays Juicy
Pork tenderloin is a versatile meat that serves as a perfect protein option for satisfying weeknight dinners. Whether you're pairing this lean meat with mashed potatoes and green beans or making Bobby Flay's new Mexican spice-rubbed pork tenderloin, there's a chance you'll have some leftovers at the end of mealtime. Luckily, when it comes to reheating pork tenderloin, all you need is a frying pan and a matching lid to lock in moisture.
Truth be told, pork tenderloin is one of the leanest meats available. The USDA categorizes this particular cut as "extra lean" with a fat count similar to chicken breast. That being said, pork tenderloin has a tendency to dry out easily when cooking. To enjoy leftovers, you need to successfully preserve this meat's leftover juices.
For sliced tenderloin, heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat with a bit of oil. In an even layer, add your leftover pork slices to the pan and quickly cover with a lid. Flip slices every few minutes until warm. You can also reheat an entire pork tenderloin with this same method, turning every so often until heated through. For added assurance, feel free to add a splash of chicken or vegetable stock to your pan. The lid of your skillet not only traps heat but creates an enclosed environment that produces steam. This humid atmosphere keeps your pork perfectly moist throughout the reheating process.
More effective ways to reheat pork tenderloin
With careful preparation, you can also warm leftover pork tenderloin in the oven. This method is most useful for heating larger portions of meat at once. In a shallow pan, add pork slices or a whole tenderloin and pour over some broth or a small amount of leftover gravy. Cover the pan with a sheet of aluminum foil and heat in your oven at 325 F. Flip the pork once or twice and use a meat thermometer to avoid overcooking.
While you can heat pork in the microwave, this method doesn't always produce the juiciest results. For microwave-heating, cover your meat with a microwave-safe lid and warm in small intervals.
If you're worried about using any one of these suggested methods, feel free to take the easier route and add leftover pork to moisture-rich dishes like soup or pasta. Alternatively, give leftover pork tenderloin new life by adding the meat to your next vegetable stir fry. A homemade pan sauce is sure to keep your pork extra moist.
Lastly, keep in mind that your efforts won't produce tasty results with pork that was overcooked from the start. Always remember, delicious leftovers begin with tender meat. When cooking pork tenderloin, always utilize a digital meat thermometer and do not cook your meat past 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Better yet, go one step further and learn how to reverse sear your next pork tenderloin for more flavor and texture.