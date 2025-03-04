How To Reheat Pork Tenderloin So It Stays Juicy

Pork tenderloin is a versatile meat that serves as a perfect protein option for satisfying weeknight dinners. Whether you're pairing this lean meat with mashed potatoes and green beans or making Bobby Flay's new Mexican spice-rubbed pork tenderloin, there's a chance you'll have some leftovers at the end of mealtime. Luckily, when it comes to reheating pork tenderloin, all you need is a frying pan and a matching lid to lock in moisture.

Truth be told, pork tenderloin is one of the leanest meats available. The USDA categorizes this particular cut as "extra lean" with a fat count similar to chicken breast. That being said, pork tenderloin has a tendency to dry out easily when cooking. To enjoy leftovers, you need to successfully preserve this meat's leftover juices.

For sliced tenderloin, heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat with a bit of oil. In an even layer, add your leftover pork slices to the pan and quickly cover with a lid. Flip slices every few minutes until warm. You can also reheat an entire pork tenderloin with this same method, turning every so often until heated through. For added assurance, feel free to add a splash of chicken or vegetable stock to your pan. The lid of your skillet not only traps heat but creates an enclosed environment that produces steam. This humid atmosphere keeps your pork perfectly moist throughout the reheating process.