Celebrity chef Ina Garten of "Barefoot Contessa" fame has probably covered every major dessert at least once across her many cookbooks and long-running television show. Her apple crisp recipe appeared on an episode of "Barefoot Contessa," and dates at least as far back as her cookbook "Barefoot Contessa Parties!" from 2001, and it always includes a couple of extra ingredients: a small amount of shredded and juiced citrus.

In Garten's method, you take both an orange and a lemon and zest them into the bowl of apples before chopping them in half and juicing them over the bowl. By zesting them, you're grating the unpeeled, unchopped citrus fruit so that small shavings from the peel garnish the apple crisp before you add the top layer of flour, oatmeal, and sugar. Compared to the large number of apples used, the citrus adds a slight sour tang to counteract the apples' sweetness; Garten's ten-serving recipe calls for five pounds of McIntosh or Macoun apples and just a single orange and lemon (zest to taste, but you won't want too much for reasons we'll get into). When you're done, Garten insists on serving vanilla ice cream with the finished product.