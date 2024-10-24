Why You Should Start Marinating Your Berries

If you're not marinating your favorite seasonal berries, you're seriously missing out. The right marinade enhances fresh berries' natural sweetness to better balance their tart undertones. Liquids from the marinade gently draw out juices from the fruits as well, creating a deeply flavorful dark purple or red syrup that you can enjoy with the berries or save for other uses later on. The key to achieving these delectable results lies in choosing fresh, ripe berries and using just the right amount of marinade.

To ensure you're picking the ripest berries, look for plump, brightly colored, fragrant fruit. Avoid berries that look small and dense or overly soft and wrinkled. You can also easily sort ripe and underripe blueberries by tossing them in a bowl of water. Tart berries will float to the top, while the sweeter, ripe berries will sink to the bottom. However, you should avoid this hack with softer berries like raspberries, since they could become mushy.

Next, you'll want to choose your marinade ingredients. Include a sweet element, such as honey or a classic simple syrup, along with an acid to balance out the sweetness. Lemon juice, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, or even champagne are all delicious options. Once you've selected the components for your marinade, whisk them together and drizzle them over the berries. Don't drown your fruit in liquid — a light coating is the perfect amount. Let the marinade work for up to eight hours before enjoying.