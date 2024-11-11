The Classic Appetizer That Absolutely Belongs On Your Club Sandwich

If, like me, you're a fan of that classic American diner fare, the club sandwich, with its layers of turkey or chicken, bacon, ham, and lettuce on toast slathered in mayonnaise, you may also have an affinity for another old-school standby of picnics and parties: deviled eggs. They're my go-to appetizer for get-togethers, whether at my house or a friend's place. The tangy, spicy, creamy filling sitting atop the soft but firm egg white is always a party pleaser. But what if you combined your club sandwich and deviled egg filling into a single, even more delicious dish?

You may balk at the idea, but deviled egg filling is a tasty sandwich addition that melds perfectly with the rest of the club sandwich's ingredients. After all, bacon and eggs is a quintessential breakfast combo and bacon is one of the secret ingredients you should be adding to your deviled eggs. Added to the rest of the ingredients, which include cheese and tomato, deviled egg filling creates a velvety, creamy layer. You really can't go wrong.