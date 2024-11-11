The Classic Appetizer That Absolutely Belongs On Your Club Sandwich
If, like me, you're a fan of that classic American diner fare, the club sandwich, with its layers of turkey or chicken, bacon, ham, and lettuce on toast slathered in mayonnaise, you may also have an affinity for another old-school standby of picnics and parties: deviled eggs. They're my go-to appetizer for get-togethers, whether at my house or a friend's place. The tangy, spicy, creamy filling sitting atop the soft but firm egg white is always a party pleaser. But what if you combined your club sandwich and deviled egg filling into a single, even more delicious dish?
You may balk at the idea, but deviled egg filling is a tasty sandwich addition that melds perfectly with the rest of the club sandwich's ingredients. After all, bacon and eggs is a quintessential breakfast combo and bacon is one of the secret ingredients you should be adding to your deviled eggs. Added to the rest of the ingredients, which include cheese and tomato, deviled egg filling creates a velvety, creamy layer. You really can't go wrong.
Adding a new level of flavor to a layered sandwich
Deviled eggs have a long history with their origins going back to the ancient Roman empire by way of 13th century Spain, while the club sandwich is a New York invention from the turn of the century with the genesis often dated to around 1899 in Manhattan's Union Club. Why it took so long to combine these two dishes is anyone's guess. Especially since it's fairly easy to make and the egg filling adds textural complexity that contrasts with the crunchy toast, bacon, and lettuce while bumping up the umami and adding a touch of heat.
To make your deviled egg filling, simply boil eggs, peel them, and chop up their yolks. From there, you'll combine the yolks with mayonnaise, dijon mustard, white vinegar, and paprika. I'm from Louisiana, so I always add hot sauce and a few shakes of Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning to up the flavor and spice levels. Slather the deviled egg mixture on the toast and build your club from there. It's an instant classic and may just become your new favorite sandwich.