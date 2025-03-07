Why You Should Give Your Iced Tea A Shot Of Espresso

If you've ever examined a bag of locally roasted coffee, there's a good chance you saw a list of flavor notes on the label — chocolate, cherry, peanut, vanilla, etc. No, this isn't just marketing, though you may be more enticed to buy a bag of beans that promises notes of jasmine and lemon over one boasting notes of pipe tobacco or tomato (which can also be delicious!). Rather, these flavor notes are a testament to the coffee's unique story in terms of origin, processing method, and roasting profile.

Another flavor note you might see on a bag of fresh-roasted coffee is black tea. While coffee and tea might typically be thought of as opposites (are you a "coffee person" or a "tea person"?), some creative consumers in South Korea realized that the two might not make a bad pairing, and thus ashotchu — espresso poured over sweetened iced tea — was born. The drink has been around for several years, but it really kicked off in the summer of 2024 when some larger South Korean coffee chains added it to their official menus.

The name "ashotchu" is an abbreviation for how you'd order the drink — iced tea with an extra shot — in Korean. Most commonly, ashotchu is made with a fruity tea, such as peach or lemon. Think of it as something like an Arnold Palmer, only with the addition of strong coffee. Both the tea and the fruity flavors complement the rich espresso, giving the drink a multi-layered complexity. And of course, using a caffeinated tea gives you an extra caffeine boost.