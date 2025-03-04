Tuna Vs Salmon Sushi: The Subtle Differences In Taste And Texture

From grocery store California rolls to those artful, piled-high specialty rolls at your favorite sushi spot, sushi's variety is seemingly endless. But at the heart of even the most extravagant rolls, you'll usually find one of two star swimmers: tuna or salmon. These two fish are among the most popular choices for sushi lovers worldwide, and for good reason. They taste great, they're widely available, and they each bring something unique to the table (or rather, the sushi mat).

When you think of common sushi fish, crab might be the first to come to mind, but most of the crab used in sushi is actually imitation crab, since regular crab is less accessible and would be too expensive to use all the time. There's no imitation salmon or imitation tuna, though! Whether paired with avocado, cucumber, or even mango, both salmon and tuna offer delicious versatility. Yet, they've got to be at least a little different, so how do they really compare to one another? We'll break it down by taste, texture, smell, appearance, health benefits, and price.