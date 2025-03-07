Whatever Happened To Chubby Soda?

Originally introduced during the 1980s, Chubby Soda has been considered by many people to be a retro food trend of years past. While the soda brand had growth and popularity through the 90s and 00s, it doesn't quite have the notoriety of other soda brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. As such, many count it among the ever growing list of nostalgic 90s snacks and drinks. However, while Chubby Soda isn't the most popular soda brand, it isn't actually a discontinued soda just yet.

Instead, the soft drink has just become harder to find. Many customers have spotted it in specialty stores, as well as internationally in countries like Canada, and many flavors are still available, too. People have also noted that in recent years Chubby Soda has made a bid to be a healthier soda brand. The overall sugar content has been reduced, which has altered the taste of some flavors, according to some consumers. Overall, though, the brand seems to be holding on decently in Canada and is especially still thriving in its home country of Trinidad.