The Popular Fast Food Chain Pie That Really Is The Best

When Chowhound ranked eight fast food pies, all but one were filled with fruit (yes, pumpkin is technically a fruit!). And of the seven fruit pies, four were apple – including McDonald's famous apple pie. Surprisingly, McDonald's apple pie was ranked toward the bottom — perhaps if it wasn't so difficult to find their original fried apple pie, their rating may have been higher — but Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie, a decadent chocolate affair, blew past all the fruit pies, taking the top spot.

The Hershey's Sundae Pie also differed from the competition in terms of presentation. The other pies were all handheld pies, most similar in shape to the McDonald's rectangular pie. Burger King's winner, however, is an actual slice of pie, served in a triangular cardboard box, best eaten with a fork. Perhaps the shape and eating experience of Burger King's pie makes it more reminiscent of what most people think of when they think of homemade pie — another point in its favor.

The pies were judged primarily on filling and crust. Was there a good ratio of crust to filling? Was the crust flaky and tasty? Was there a good balance of flavors? The Hershey's Sundae Pie has a chocolate crust, meaning flakiness isn't as relevant, but it does have a nice crunch. That crust is topped with a mixture of mousse-like vanilla and chocolate cream, a chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and Hershey's chocolate chips. Taken altogether, this pie was a winner on all fronts.