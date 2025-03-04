The Popular Fast Food Chain Pie That Really Is The Best
When Chowhound ranked eight fast food pies, all but one were filled with fruit (yes, pumpkin is technically a fruit!). And of the seven fruit pies, four were apple – including McDonald's famous apple pie. Surprisingly, McDonald's apple pie was ranked toward the bottom — perhaps if it wasn't so difficult to find their original fried apple pie, their rating may have been higher — but Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie, a decadent chocolate affair, blew past all the fruit pies, taking the top spot.
The Hershey's Sundae Pie also differed from the competition in terms of presentation. The other pies were all handheld pies, most similar in shape to the McDonald's rectangular pie. Burger King's winner, however, is an actual slice of pie, served in a triangular cardboard box, best eaten with a fork. Perhaps the shape and eating experience of Burger King's pie makes it more reminiscent of what most people think of when they think of homemade pie — another point in its favor.
The pies were judged primarily on filling and crust. Was there a good ratio of crust to filling? Was the crust flaky and tasty? Was there a good balance of flavors? The Hershey's Sundae Pie has a chocolate crust, meaning flakiness isn't as relevant, but it does have a nice crunch. That crust is topped with a mixture of mousse-like vanilla and chocolate cream, a chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and Hershey's chocolate chips. Taken altogether, this pie was a winner on all fronts.
Burger King brings a strong pie game
Burger King has a rich history of stand-out desserts. And the Hershey's Sundae Pie isn't their first chocolatey pie collab. Back in 2018, you could get a Twix Pie (vanilla crumb crust topped with layers of caramel, caramel cream mixed with Twix pieces, chocolate cream, and additional Twix pieces). And two years earlier, they debuted the "Pie Made With Snickers," which is kind of a mix between the Hershey's Sundae Pie, with its chocolate crust, and the Twix Pie, with its caramel cream filling. Other offerings include a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, which you may still be able to find at international franchises.
At one point, Burger King itself offered an apple pie. This, too, stood out from the competition in that it was a slice of deep-dish pie rather than a handheld pie. Sadly, this fan favorite was discontinued when its supplier quit producing it.
But, while some consumers may still be feeling a sense of loss over Burger King's discontinued pies, there's sure to be something new on the horizon. And if their past limited-time pies are anything to judge by, it will be worth the price. And, whether you're devouring the Hershey's Sundae Pie or another pie down the line, consider pairing it with one of Burger King's coffee drinks, made with 100% Arabica beans. What could be better than a slice of rich chocolate pie paired with a flavorful cup o' joe — at an affordable price?