What Kind Of Coffee Does Burger King Serve?
Burger King's specialty is all in the name. The fast food chain first opened its doors in 1954, selling burgers and fries in its inaugural Miami, Florida location. Its opening coincided with the advent of interstate highways, which fed the rise of fast food in America. In 1957, Burger King's signature Whopper was unveiled. Today, BK is the second biggest burger chain in the United States. However, in recent years the company has pushed to find a place in the competitive breakfast sector, which has included a bid to boost coffee sales.
In addition to regular brewed hot coffee, the fast food franchise also offers cappuccinos, lattes, and flat whites made from the same variety of bean. According to the chain's website, Burger King serves coffee made from 100% Arabica beans. In 2019, the King even kicked off a coffee subscription service, offering unlimited coffee daily at $5 a month (excluding iced coffee), available to users of the fast food chain's app.
Arabica beans help keep up with the Joneses
The morning meal tends to be the most profitable for restaurants. But Burger King, which unveiled its Croissan'wich in 1983 to compete with McDonald's Egg McMuffin, only makes about 15% of its profits from breakfast. Promotion for the sandwich has attempted to place the Croissan'wich among the best fast food breakfast sandwiches. The development of its coffee menu could be the brand's attempt to take on its competitors' brewing forays — like McDonalds' expanded McCafe presence or KFC's specialty coffee kiosks, for example.
Arabica, or "coffea arabica," is a coffee bean that yields a smooth, sweet flavor. Arabica makes up about 60% of coffee production worldwide, while its cousin Robusta makes up the majority of the remaining 40%. As your coffee's point of origin can tell you a lot about its flavor, understanding Arabica's geographic history helps explain its unique flavor. Arabica is native to Ethiopia, Africa's main coffee exporter. The plant offers a range of notes from fruity and floral to nutty and spicy. As far as caffeine content, Arabica possesses 34.1 to 38.5 grams of caffeine per kilogram — roughly half as much caffeine as Robusta.
So, what can you expect of Burger King coffee? A well-balanced cup with moderate caffeine and those bright Arabica flavors. As to whether this choice helps them keep up with competitors — well, we'll just have to see!