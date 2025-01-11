What Kind Of Coffee Does Burger King Serve?

The morning meal tends to be the most profitable for restaurants. But Burger King, which unveiled its Croissan'wich in 1983 to compete with McDonald's Egg McMuffin, only makes about 15% of its profits from breakfast. Promotion for the sandwich has attempted to place the Croissan'wich among the best fast food breakfast sandwiches. The development of its coffee menu could be the brand's attempt to take on its competitors' brewing forays — like McDonalds' expanded McCafe presence or KFC's specialty coffee kiosks, for example.

Arabica, or "coffea arabica," is a coffee bean that yields a smooth, sweet flavor. Arabica makes up about 60% of coffee production worldwide, while its cousin Robusta makes up the majority of the remaining 40%. As your coffee's point of origin can tell you a lot about its flavor, understanding Arabica's geographic history helps explain its unique flavor. Arabica is native to Ethiopia, Africa's main coffee exporter. The plant offers a range of notes from fruity and floral to nutty and spicy. As far as caffeine content, Arabica possesses 34.1 to 38.5 grams of caffeine per kilogram — roughly half as much caffeine as Robusta.

So, what can you expect of Burger King coffee? A well-balanced cup with moderate caffeine and those bright Arabica flavors. As to whether this choice helps them keep up with competitors — well, we'll just have to see!