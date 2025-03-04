How Long Do Store-Bought Bagels Last In The Fridge?

Whether you schmear them with cream cheese, cover them in the best toppings, or use them to bookend a hearty breakfast sandwich, bagels are a classic American breakfast provision. Popular as they are, most foodies have no trouble finding bagels at their local supermarket. But like all great foodstuffs, bagels don't last forever.

When stored in the refrigerator, store-bought bagels are safe to consume for up to two weeks. However, while refrigerating bagels extends their shelf life beyond the three days they last at room temperature, there's a catch. Because their starch molecules recrystallize at cooler temperatures, refrigerating bagels can turn them stale. If you don't intend to consume your bagels within three days, freezing them is the best storage method. We know what you're thinking — if you shouldn't keep them in the fridge, why does the freezer get the green light? Isn't the freezer much colder? Although it sounds counterintuitive, freezing effectively halts the chemical process that causes bagels to stale, preserving their moisture and freshness for several months.