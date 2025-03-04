You Can Actually Use Rice To Keep Dinner Rolls Warm All Meal Long
Rice is an easily customizable kitchen staple. The grain can be perfectly steamed for a delicious side of steamed white rice. It can also be fried with eggs and vegetables or even crisped up with ketchup to create the base of a hearty entree. But beyond its many cooking uses, it's also useful around the house. Uncooked rice has been famously used to draw moisture out of electronics when they get wet, and it can even be used to keep food, such as dinner rolls, warm.
Now, you might be wondering, when will this heating hack come in handy? Well, suppose you are preparing a large dinner or hosting the next family holiday. By the time all the dishes are set up appropriately, you may find that some have cooled to room temperature. Because of this, you may opt to cook the dinner rolls last, as they are best enjoyed straight from the oven. The rolls have an extra soft texture when eaten warm. And if served with butter, the warmth will give the spread a smooth melt that will deliciously penetrate the bread.
Here's where the rice comes in. By microwaving uncooked rice for a few minutes, you can create a simple heating pad. As the rice will retain its heat after being removed from the microwave, the dinner rolls can be placed on top, so the bread will stay warm for an extended amount of time.
How to use rice to keep dinner rolls warm
To make a rice heating pad for your food, all you need is uncooked rice and a paper bag. Any type of rice works — long grain, jasmine, or even an instant variety. First, pour some rice into a paper bag and fold over the top. It can also be added to a microwavable silicone bag. Stick the bag of rice in the microwave until warm. It will take about two minutes. Then, pour the rice at the bottom of the serving platter and cover it with a thin material. The covering can be a paper towel, a cloth napkin, or a kitchen towel. The thinner the better, as it will be easier for the heat to penetrate. Once finished, you can plop the bread rolls on top and let them rake in the heat.
If you have them, you can also use ceramic pie weights, as they're known for their even heat distribution. However, you should not heat the weights in a microwave. Instead, pop them in a lowly heated oven for about 10 minutes. Most ceramic products are safe to be heated in an oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but it is unnecessary to turn the oven that high. Instead, place the pie weights in an oven that is turned off but still cooling down from its original hot setting, or that's at a low temperature, such as 200 degrees Fahrenheit — ideal for keeping things warm.