You Can Actually Use Rice To Keep Dinner Rolls Warm All Meal Long

Rice is an easily customizable kitchen staple. The grain can be perfectly steamed for a delicious side of steamed white rice. It can also be fried with eggs and vegetables or even crisped up with ketchup to create the base of a hearty entree. But beyond its many cooking uses, it's also useful around the house. Uncooked rice has been famously used to draw moisture out of electronics when they get wet, and it can even be used to keep food, such as dinner rolls, warm.

Now, you might be wondering, when will this heating hack come in handy? Well, suppose you are preparing a large dinner or hosting the next family holiday. By the time all the dishes are set up appropriately, you may find that some have cooled to room temperature. Because of this, you may opt to cook the dinner rolls last, as they are best enjoyed straight from the oven. The rolls have an extra soft texture when eaten warm. And if served with butter, the warmth will give the spread a smooth melt that will deliciously penetrate the bread.

Here's where the rice comes in. By microwaving uncooked rice for a few minutes, you can create a simple heating pad. As the rice will retain its heat after being removed from the microwave, the dinner rolls can be placed on top, so the bread will stay warm for an extended amount of time.