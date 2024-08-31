Yes, You Can Blind Bake Your Pie Crust Without Weights

Blind baking pie crusts is a tried and true trick that helps prevent pie crusts from getting soggy. Even renowned bakers like Paul Hollywood recommend blind baking and actively use this technique quite often. Essentially, this technique involves covering and weighing down raw pie dough before placing it in the oven to bake without any filling, essentially crisping and sealing the crust.

Typically, blind bakes are done with the help of pie weights. These are small balls made of ceramic or metal. However, pie weights are not necessarily required to complete a blind bake. As long as the covering on top of the pie crust is weighed down with something, the crust can be blind baked.

Instead of buying brand new pie weights, many bakers use items readily available in their homes. Pie weights are commonly replaced with dried beans evenly distributed on top of the pie crust. There are plenty of other alternatives to pie weights that work during blind bakes to help keep your pie crust intact.