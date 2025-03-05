Who Drinks More Beer, Canada Or The US?

When it comes to both domestic and craft beers, that age-old concoction of grains, hops, and yeast is still popular across America. Indeed, there are a fair number of U.S. cities for beer lovers with major brewing scenes. So how does the U.S. compare to its northern neighbor, Canada? It can be tough to measure exactly, but the Japanese company Kirin Holdings (well-known for its Kirin Ichiban brand of lagers) has been tracking global beer sales for decades by compiling industry statistics and questioning various brewing associations worldwide.

Kirin's most recent study, which covers the year of 2023, found that the United States drank about 21,444 thousand kiloliters that year, which translates to about 45 billion pints of beer. In contrast, Canada drank 1,824 thousand kiloliters — unsurprising due to its much smaller population. The more useful data might be beers consumed per capita, which you find by dividing the amount of beer consumed by the country's population. Measuring it this way can help give you a better idea of how often you'll see people drinking beer on a day-to-day basis. When adjusting for population, the U.S. comes out to 64 liters of beer per capita yearly, while Canada ranks at 44.6 liters of beer per capita.