George Washington Ordered Staggering Quantities Of His Favorite Wine

Some people like to party with alcohol, and the first U.S. president, George Washington, was one of them. In his lifetime, he purchased nearly 1,500 gallons of his favorite wine: Madeira. That's enough to fill an above-ground swimming pool. Washington ordered pipes that held around 126 gallons of Madeira wine on multiple occasions and once ordered 54 bottles in a single night. He didn't drink all of this alone, of course. There was a reason to share it — and he did with both friends and foes.

The first president may have been following the "one bottle per person rule" of dinner parties to keep up with demand. American colonial social dynamics were tense in the 1700s, especially for a group of people trying to form a nation independent of the British Empire. The founding fathers used parties as a way to strategize (and perhaps get a little buzzed). Truly, the trend of gossiping with friends at the bar was always a part of American culture. Rather than mixing Jell-O shots, however, these men were sipping Washington's Madeira wine among other common alcoholic beverages at the time.