Is Beer Cheaper In The US Or Canada?

If you're driving north of the border, maybe you're hoping to save some cash by picking up a case of beer for a lower price. But is beer really cheaper in Canada? The answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. With so many beers on the market and prices varying from place to place — particularly in Canada, where different provinces have different rules on how alcohol is sold — a perfectly direct comparison is tough.

That said, beer is generally cheaper in the U.S. It's hard to compare a standard domestic beer since a Canadian one like Molson (pictured above) will be imported into the U.S., and vice versa. Instead, let's compare a standard, premium-ish (and very popular) beer: Heineken. At a major Ontario retailer, The Beer Store, a six-pack of 330mL bottles (just over 11 ounces) goes for $15.49 Canadian dollars (just under $11 USD) before tax. In British Columbia's government-owned liquor store, it's $16.29 ($11.50 USD), and in a Quebec supermarket, it's $15.99 ($11.25 USD).

Meanwhile, in the U.S., you'd pay $9.99 ($14.17 CAD) for a comparable six-pack of bottles at Kroger, $9.73 ($13.80 CAD) at Walmart, and $9.49 ($13.45 CAD) at Meijer. So, it's around a dollar or two cheaper in the U.S. — more expensive, sure, but not double the price, as has sometimes been breathlessly claimed online. You're arguably getting a slightly better deal in the U.S. as well since the bottles are 12 ounces (355 milliliters), nearly an ounce more than the Canadian ones.