A peanut butter sandwich is one of those timeless provisions we're introduced to as kids and never fully grow out of. Why would we? Peanut butter is a powerhouse food rich in protein, healthy fats, and fiber and has an irresistible nuttiness few can resist. Although there are plenty of reliable and timeless peanut butter sandwich pairings, experimenting with unexpected ingredients can lead to exciting new recipes that might just become family favorites for generations to come. Enter goat cheese — the tangy, rich, and opulent ingredient that will effortlessly transform your average peanut butter sandwich.

Marked by a mild acidity with notes of tangy musk and an on-the-nose earthy richness, goat cheese infuses peanut butter sandwiches with a depth of flavor that's sophisticated and bold but never brash. Its sharp taste cuts through the dry-roasted peanut butter flavor, culminating in a dynamic sandwich-eating experience. Its spreadable texture harmonizes with the lush, fatty consistency of peanut butter, bolstering the full-bodied mouthfeel of the sandwich. Although it's a unique-tasting dairy product, goat cheese marries well with both classic and unconventional peanut butter sandwich fillings, ensuring your options for assembling this sophisticated handheld meal are anything but limited.