Male Vs Female Scallops: Which Ones Make The Tastiest Dish?

One of the consequences of living in a world with so much meat consumption is that sometimes, we forget we're eating an animal. As such, we rarely stop to ask: Was that crab in my sushi a female or male? We don't really think about it — male or female, that California roll is hitting the spot. But what if a difference in gender actually affects the way that animal tastes to us?

When it comes to scallops, for example, male and female scallops can offer very different flavor experiences. Female scallops tend to be sweeter, more tender, and richer than their male counterparts. So, when you're shopping for fresh seafood, gender matters more than you might think!

Why is this? The answer lies in their reproductive cycle. Female scallops are larger and store more glycogen, a type of sugar that enhances their natural sweetness. This makes them not only more tender but also more flavorful, providing a richer, more satisfying bite. Male scallops, on the other hand, are typically leaner, more watery, and less sweet. So, how do you know which you're eating?