The Mushroom Pizza That Earned Gordon Ramsay's Seal Of Approval

Gordon Ramsay might just be the most famous chef in the world, and it's because he's always down for a challenge. In his National Geographic show, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," he explores food cultures from around the globe to learn about dishes that might be neglected by mainstream food scenes in the U.S. and England. He's gone off the beaten path (quite literally) a number of times, whether in a boat, helicopter, or Jeep. One adventure left him stunned with a delicious mushroom pizza, and no, it wasn't in Italy.

Ramsay hiked up the mountains of Morocco to learn how to make medfouna, a traditional pizza dish with the locals. Medfouna has the shape of a traditional pizza, but it has two crusts — one on the top and on the bottom — sandwiching the ingredients. For the crust-haters out there, this isn't a standard crust either, it's an underrated flatbread dish with a warm, soft mouthfeel. Upon trying medfouna, Ramsay said, "That was one of the best pizzas I've ever eaten."