The Worst Places In Your Kitchen To Store Potatoes

Potatoes may seem tough and rugged, but they're one of the foods that spoil more quickly in storage than people think. If you have a problem with your potatoes sprouting quickly or turning green, wrinkly, and slimy, you're likely storing them under the wrong conditions. It's possible to keep spuds for two to three months, but you have to protect them from their mortal enemies: light, heat, and poor ventilation.

When kept next to a window or on the kitchen counter, potatoes can come into contact with sunlight or fluorescent light. Both of these can cause them to undergo photosynthesis, produce chlorophyll, and take on a freaky green hue that could be accompanied (particularly if sunlight was involved) by the production of the illness-inducing chemical solanine. But think twice before hiding them away under your kitchen sink or in a cabinet near your oven: The higher temps in these spots can dry out potatoes and cause them to sprout. The top of the fridge is too hot for tots, too. Condenser coils in older fridges are located up there; plus, heat rises.

The solution may seem obvious — in the fridge! – but this is actually one of the most common storage mistakes that are ruining your food. Keeping potatoes at temps below 45 degrees Fahrenheit can convert their starches to sugar, causing discoloration upon cooking and sweet off-flavors, among other potential issues. Finally, if stored in a container with no ventilation, like a plastic bag or a lidded bucket, potatoes can become too moist and spoil quickly. Even heaped together with a bunch of pantry goods — cans, bags of rice, and so on — means inadequate airflow.

