Why You Shouldn't Keep Garlic Bulbs In The Refrigerator

If you're a fan of ultra-flavorful garlic bread, lemon-garlic shrimp or Julia Child's absurdly garlic-forward mashed potatoes, chances are you have plenty of this allium on hand. However, if you're tossing those bulbs in the refrigerator, it's time to stop. Storing garlic in the fridge is unsafe and can threaten its taste, a flub that puts all your beloved garlicky dishes at risk.

Storage mistakes can ruin your food, and while some produce should be stored in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator, garlic isn't one of them. When left in the cold fridge, garlic can quickly sprout. Those sprightly green shoots aren't dangerous to eat, but once you see them poking through, the garlic's flavor has arguably become more pungent and bitter. Cornell University also cautions against storing garlic in the refrigerator, as it is susceptible to Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for botulism. Luckily, storing garlic correctly can prolong its shelf life and preserve its flavor.