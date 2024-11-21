Julia Child's Cleaning Tip To Ensure A Less Hectic Kitchen Cleanup
There are two types of people in the kitchen: Those who clean as they cook, and those who leave the whole mess to be dealt with later. Although Julia Child's best cooking tips make meals a work of art, she also famously kept a tidy, well-organized kitchen. Dealing with disarray after enjoying a lovely home-cooked meal is less than ideal, but a few tricks from a beloved chef make cleaning your kitchen after cooking less daunting. As published in her book "Mastering The Art of French Cooking," Child explains, "Use all the pans, bowls, and equipment you need, but soak them in water as soon as you are through with them."
Hot water helps soften the food remnants, so by the time you're ready to wash the dishes, any residue should come off easily. Adding a bit of soap or vinegar can also assist with tougher crusts and spots. Avoid soaking cast iron in water, because this can ruin the seasoning on the surface. Instead, club soda is the secret to cleaning your cast iron cookware. Child also doesn't recommend limiting the use of pots or other kitchen tools just to make the cleanup process easier, clearly stating, "A pot saver is a self-hampering cook." Using fewer pots and pans may minimize cleaning time and effort, but it could also inhibit the quality of the dish. Often, recipe ingredients must be mixed and cooked separately to maintain texture, as well as to prevent the transfer of flavors.
Other great tips for cleaning while you're cooking
It may sound counterintuitive, but it's best to start with a clean kitchen before you start cooking. Yes, your kitchen will become dirty while you cook, but if there are dishes already piled up, or ingredients and equipment left unorganized, the cooking process won't run as smooth as possible. Counters should be clear and wiped down, and the dishwasher emptied. Everything in the kitchen should have its place. Know where the measuring cups and cutting boards are stored, and return them to the same place. Otherwise, the kitchen mess will compound, and before you know it, you'll be spending a few hours scrubbing, organizing, mopping, and sanitizing — just to make up for the times you didn't clean thoroughly after cooking.
Don't leave the spills and stains for later, either. Splatters and crusted food becomes more difficult to remove over time. Always have a kitchen towel handy for wiping up the counters. A small bowl on the countertop is also convenient for collecting food scraps, keeping your workspace clean and saving you a trip to the trash can. But don't try to organize your kitchen while keeping an eye on a high-heat pan. Take slower moments — like when something is cooking in the oven, or when water is coming to a boil — to turn your attention to cleaning. Before you know it, you'll be able to enjoy a home-cooked meal and a spotless kitchen all at the same time.