Julia Child's Cleaning Tip To Ensure A Less Hectic Kitchen Cleanup

There are two types of people in the kitchen: Those who clean as they cook, and those who leave the whole mess to be dealt with later. Although Julia Child's best cooking tips make meals a work of art, she also famously kept a tidy, well-organized kitchen. Dealing with disarray after enjoying a lovely home-cooked meal is less than ideal, but a few tricks from a beloved chef make cleaning your kitchen after cooking less daunting. As published in her book "Mastering The Art of French Cooking," Child explains, "Use all the pans, bowls, and equipment you need, but soak them in water as soon as you are through with them."

Hot water helps soften the food remnants, so by the time you're ready to wash the dishes, any residue should come off easily. Adding a bit of soap or vinegar can also assist with tougher crusts and spots. Avoid soaking cast iron in water, because this can ruin the seasoning on the surface. Instead, club soda is the secret to cleaning your cast iron cookware. Child also doesn't recommend limiting the use of pots or other kitchen tools just to make the cleanup process easier, clearly stating, "A pot saver is a self-hampering cook." Using fewer pots and pans may minimize cleaning time and effort, but it could also inhibit the quality of the dish. Often, recipe ingredients must be mixed and cooked separately to maintain texture, as well as to prevent the transfer of flavors.