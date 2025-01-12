Try This Tomato Swap For Vibrant And Tangy Homemade Ketchup

With the right ingredients, you can make green ketchup. If you were a kid in the early 2000s, then, no not that vivid ketchup that came in alarming, electric shades of green, purple and turquoise. This ketchup is milder in color, but more vibrant in flavor. All you need for grown-up green ketchup are a few pounds of green tomatoes.

There are a couple kinds of green tomatoes to choose from. In the American South, they're essential, where they're breaded for fried green tomatoes to be paired with pimento cheese. These are usually premature tomatoes, plucked from the vine early, before they've completely ripened or late bloomers, that simply didn't ripen before their season concluded. They're firm, helping them withstand the frying process; but they don't make for a succulent snack, and aren't ideal for throwing into salads. There are also heirloom tomatoes that are intended to maintain their green shade even when fully ripe, though they aren't as common.