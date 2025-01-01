Is There A Right Cut Of Steak For Beef Wellington?

If you were to look up the definition of the word "delicacy" in a dictionary, it would be completely reasonable to find a picture of a heavenly cross-cut of a beef Wellington done to a perfect medium rare. The mouthwatering dish is a must-try item and is even a prominent feature in celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's choice of last meal. And although the dish has a veritable plethora of highlights to choose from –- from the umami-rich mixture of mushrooms to the flaky and light puff pastry -– the real star of the show is the tender chunk of steak at the heart of the dish. The right choice of beef makes your Wellington one to remember, but a lackluster cut can derail your dish, so is there a "right" cut of steak for this task?

From the standpoints of shape, size, texture, and flavor, there's only one cut of beef that's the proper fit for your beef Wellington, and that's the revered tenderloin. While not to be confused with the closely-related filet mignon, tenderloin is (as the name implies) a very tender cut of beef that sits right at home as the centerpiece of a beef Wellington. The standard beef Wellington recipes call for this exact cut, and with its tubular shape lending well to being wrapped as well as its delectable tenderness, you really can't go wrong with this choice –- just make sure you know what you're looking for when buying tenderloin when you go to the store to get some.