Is There A Right Cut Of Steak For Beef Wellington?
If you were to look up the definition of the word "delicacy" in a dictionary, it would be completely reasonable to find a picture of a heavenly cross-cut of a beef Wellington done to a perfect medium rare. The mouthwatering dish is a must-try item and is even a prominent feature in celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's choice of last meal. And although the dish has a veritable plethora of highlights to choose from –- from the umami-rich mixture of mushrooms to the flaky and light puff pastry -– the real star of the show is the tender chunk of steak at the heart of the dish. The right choice of beef makes your Wellington one to remember, but a lackluster cut can derail your dish, so is there a "right" cut of steak for this task?
From the standpoints of shape, size, texture, and flavor, there's only one cut of beef that's the proper fit for your beef Wellington, and that's the revered tenderloin. While not to be confused with the closely-related filet mignon, tenderloin is (as the name implies) a very tender cut of beef that sits right at home as the centerpiece of a beef Wellington. The standard beef Wellington recipes call for this exact cut, and with its tubular shape lending well to being wrapped as well as its delectable tenderness, you really can't go wrong with this choice –- just make sure you know what you're looking for when buying tenderloin when you go to the store to get some.
Choose the right beef for the job
Although it may be best to avoid choosing the tenderloin at a steakhouse, when it comes to making beef Wellington, tenderloin is the consensus pick. However, if you can't seem to find a cut of tenderloin in an adequate size or quality (or even if the frankly lofty price of tenderloin is beyond your budget), there are solutions to your woes. Certain cuts of steak, while maybe lacking in some departments compared to sirloin, can still be worked into a beef Wellington with satisfying results. Some cuts of roast, such as the eye of round roast, can be a serviceable substitute for tenderloin, as its leanness lends itself well to slower forms of cooking.
It should also be noted that the cut of meat that you choose isn't the only area in which you can make adjustments. Aside from optimizing the sauces, marinades, and duxelles (the mushroom-forward mixture), you can also swap out your puff pastry for a simple but crucial way to elevate your beef Wellington. With a dish of such stature as this one, you'll want to optimize every ingredient you can.