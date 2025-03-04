Swamp Cabbage Vs Skunk Cabbage: What's The Difference?

Beyond common favorites like broccoli or lettuce, there's an expansive world of vegetables. And despite the increasing availability of grocery options, many ingredients still retain a strong regional flare. Take the offbeat swamp and skunk cabbages, for instance. For those out of the loop, their titles won't inspire an appetite, and their distinctions appear hazy. The differences between the two are further obfuscated by skunk cabbage being sometimes referred to as swamp cabbage.

Yet despite the naming complication, when you dive into the specifics of each plant, their drastic distinctions are revealed. Swamp cabbage is a Florida specialty used in many dishes as the main ingredients. It's a heart of palm variety, and it has a delicious flavor and meaty consistency, so it remains quite common in the state's culinary repertoire. It can be prepared into salads, sauteed as a side, and even served as a dessert. Meanwhile, skunk cabbage doesn't come from a tree — it's a small flowering plant that grows in wet environments. More obscure in the culinary realm, it used to be foraged by Native Americans and early settlers for medicinal purposes. Nowadays, it's more celebrated for flowering in early spring.