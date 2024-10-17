Swamp Cabbage: The Florida Specialty With An Unappetizing Name

Despite its reputation for dangerous animals and swamps, Florida is home to quite a few culinary gems. From the themed Boathouse restaurant in Orlando to some of the best Cuban sandwiches in the entire country, Florida is a great place to find hidden foodie gems. However, for the more adventurous, true Floridian food is way off the beaten path.

A lot of people would hear the name "swamp cabbage" and immediately avoid trying it, regardless of what food it might be. Once you get past the name, though, there's something quite delicious waiting on the other side. This state delicacy comes from a type of palm tree, very similar to heart of palm.

Swamp cabbage recipes are so popular in Florida that oftentimes they're passed down through generations. The plant grows easily in Florida's environment, so it kind of makes sense for it to be a state speciality. Plus, cooking swamp cabbage is relatively simple, so anyone can make and enjoy it, despite its off-putting name.