Crafting a delicious homemade pizza takes a concerted amount of time and effort in the kitchen. Beyond the risk you might be taking with certain pizza toppings if you don't cook them in advance, you also need to make the sauce and form a versatile crust. While you may be able to turn yogurt into pizza dough with one extra ingredient like self-rising flour, skip the dough-making process altogether and use your favorite sandwich bread instead.

If you're looking for a convenient way to streamline pizza-making at home, you can transform sliced sandwich bread into makeshift pizza crust in no time. For a crust that tastes comparable to homemade dough, use white sandwich bread. Choose pre-sliced varieties or purchase an uncut loaf from the bakery section of your grocery store. This way you can cut the bread into thicker slices and pile on your favorite toppings without compromising the texture of your crust.

Luckily, there is more than one way to serve pizza with sandwich bread crust. Make individual pizzas by allocating one slice for every personal pie. Each slice of bread can hold a variety of different condiments and toppings. If you want a full pizza with a more traditional look, cut bread slices into triangles and assemble them into a circular shape on a lined baking tray. From here, add the pizza sauce, cheese, and toppings. Once baked, slice and serve accordingly.