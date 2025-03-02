The Store-Bought Ingredient Swap For Homemade Pizza Dough
Crafting a delicious homemade pizza takes a concerted amount of time and effort in the kitchen. Beyond the risk you might be taking with certain pizza toppings if you don't cook them in advance, you also need to make the sauce and form a versatile crust. While you may be able to turn yogurt into pizza dough with one extra ingredient like self-rising flour, skip the dough-making process altogether and use your favorite sandwich bread instead.
If you're looking for a convenient way to streamline pizza-making at home, you can transform sliced sandwich bread into makeshift pizza crust in no time. For a crust that tastes comparable to homemade dough, use white sandwich bread. Choose pre-sliced varieties or purchase an uncut loaf from the bakery section of your grocery store. This way you can cut the bread into thicker slices and pile on your favorite toppings without compromising the texture of your crust.
Luckily, there is more than one way to serve pizza with sandwich bread crust. Make individual pizzas by allocating one slice for every personal pie. Each slice of bread can hold a variety of different condiments and toppings. If you want a full pizza with a more traditional look, cut bread slices into triangles and assemble them into a circular shape on a lined baking tray. From here, add the pizza sauce, cheese, and toppings. Once baked, slice and serve accordingly.
Useful tips to help you create a supremely delicious white bread pizza
Since sandwich bread is quite soft, make sure to toast your bread slices before building your pizza. Doing so ensures the tomato sauce and added toppings won't cause your makeshift crust to become wet and soggy. Simply place the bread slices on a lined baking sheet and bake for up to five minutes with your oven set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Another way to prevent soggy crust is by covering your toasted bread with a bit of cheese before spooning on the sauce. The cheese acts as a barrier and prevents moisture from dripping down into your bread during baking.
When it comes to building your pie, make pizza night more traditional by crafting an easy three-ingredient sauce with tomatoes, red wine vinegar, and garlic. To simplify the pizza-making process even more, use your favorite jarred tomato sauce from the supermarket. Pre-shredded cheese along with pre-cooked pepperoni and sausage streamline assembly as well.
Once you feel comfortable making pizza with soft sandwich bread, try other bread varieties. Beyond using sliced sourdough or wheat bread, make classic French bread pizza by securing a soft loaf from your supermarket bakery. Slice and flatten each portion with the underside of a baking sheet. This ensures your bread will stay even during baking. Whichever variety of bread you choose, bake your pizza until the cheese is perfectly melted.