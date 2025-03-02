Give Shrimp Cocktail A Fresh Twist By Turning It Into A Dip

Everyone loves the shrimp cocktail platter at a party. This popular appetizer is easy to make — it's just cooked shrimp served alongside a 3-ingredient homemade cocktail sauce, which is a simple blend of ketchup, horseradish, and a little lemon juice. It's hard to beat, but if you want the flavors of shrimp cocktail with a different twist, then try turning this appetizer staple into a dip.

The mild flavor of shrimp pairs well with cocktail sauce, but too much sauce can be unpleasant for your taste buds. To make the dip, don't just mix cocktail sauce and shrimp in a bowl. Add a little softened cream cheese to the bottom of a bowl or dish, then layer some cocktail sauce and some chopped, cooked shrimp on top (after all, shrimp cocktail is never served raw). Serve it alongside crackers, so guests can easily scoop all three layers for the perfect flavor combination. Cream cheese has a mild, rich flavor, so it provides a necessary complement to the harsher cocktail sauce. Softened cream cheese will be easier to spread and scoop, so let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before making the dip.