Give Shrimp Cocktail A Fresh Twist By Turning It Into A Dip
Everyone loves the shrimp cocktail platter at a party. This popular appetizer is easy to make — it's just cooked shrimp served alongside a 3-ingredient homemade cocktail sauce, which is a simple blend of ketchup, horseradish, and a little lemon juice. It's hard to beat, but if you want the flavors of shrimp cocktail with a different twist, then try turning this appetizer staple into a dip.
The mild flavor of shrimp pairs well with cocktail sauce, but too much sauce can be unpleasant for your taste buds. To make the dip, don't just mix cocktail sauce and shrimp in a bowl. Add a little softened cream cheese to the bottom of a bowl or dish, then layer some cocktail sauce and some chopped, cooked shrimp on top (after all, shrimp cocktail is never served raw). Serve it alongside crackers, so guests can easily scoop all three layers for the perfect flavor combination. Cream cheese has a mild, rich flavor, so it provides a necessary complement to the harsher cocktail sauce. Softened cream cheese will be easier to spread and scoop, so let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before making the dip.
Boost your shrimp cocktail dip's flavor
The three main ingredients for the dip are cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and chopped shrimp, but you can boost the flavors here by adding additional elements. Mix the cream cheese with a hint of Worcestershire and Dijon, or even a little hot sauce, to give it a flavorful bite. You can purchase pre-cooked shrimp from the grocery store, but for extra depth, season raw shrimp with herb and spice blends like Old Bay, then roast them in the oven (which is an extra step even Ina Garten swears by for more flavorful shrimp cocktail). Or, throw shrimp on the grill to get a sear on either side. Finally, garnish the dip with extra flavors like a squeeze of lemon juice, some chopped chives or green onions, and a little black pepper.
The dip is also a great idea if you want to serve shrimp cocktail but don't want to break the bank. Seafood like jumbo shrimp can be expensive, and with this dip alternative, you can use fewer shrimp and just chop them up, so guests still get an elevated seafood appetizer that doesn't cost a fortune.