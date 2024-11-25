The Step You Need To Take When Your Bread Dough Becomes A Sticky Mess

Even the best bakers sometimes face common blunders. Okay, maybe not elite pâtissières, but perhaps your great aunt who makes even greater cookies. Environmental factors like air pressure, humidity, and even elevation can play a part in the cooking process, as can minor ingredient mix-ups or misguided swaps; all flour is not created equal! Speaking of flour, some mishaps are harder to come back from, like totally overdoing it with the grain. But you might be able to mitigate other apparent pitfalls, such as a little stickiness, with some patience and maybe even, um, more flour. What can we say — it's a mercurial ingredient.

Picture it: You've used all the right ingredients in all the exact measurements to make a simple loaf or even an upgraded take on white bread. Things are going great and you're anticipating that fresh bread fragrance soon to perfume the room. But then, something seems amiss. There, right in your very own hands, the dough has suddenly become a sticky mass, looking more like the "Ghostbusters" Slimer than the film franchise's tidier, Pillsbury Doughboy-inspired, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. It's a mess. But between several scrapes of your dough and maybe a little extra flour, you can begin salvaging all your hard work.