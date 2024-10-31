How To Easily Elevate Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken

Fans love Trader Joe's orange chicken. So much so that it was voted overall favorite Trader Joe's product by shoppers multiple years in a row before being retired to the Hall of Fame and taken out of the running. With its crispy coating and tangy sauce, it's undoubtedly a hit when prepared according to the package instructions. However, just because it's a fan favorite doesn't mean you shouldn't experiment a little. There are plenty of ways to take this beloved dish to the next level, and one simple twist might have you reconsidering the basic recipe altogether. Why settle for the usual when you can elevate it with just a few easy changes?

To easily upgrade your orange chicken, all you need is an extra step and a few extra ingredients: garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and sesame seeds. Instead of microwaving the sauce, you can enhance the flavor by mixing garlic and ginger directly into the sauce as it heats on the stovetop. For an even deeper flavor and thicker texture, sauté the garlic and ginger in a hot pan first. Then, add the sauce to the pan and let it caramelize before adding the cooked chicken and finishing with a drizzle of sesame oil plus a sprinkle of sesame seeds. These extras create a richer, more flavorful coating for your chicken.