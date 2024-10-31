How To Easily Elevate Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken
Fans love Trader Joe's orange chicken. So much so that it was voted overall favorite Trader Joe's product by shoppers multiple years in a row before being retired to the Hall of Fame and taken out of the running. With its crispy coating and tangy sauce, it's undoubtedly a hit when prepared according to the package instructions. However, just because it's a fan favorite doesn't mean you shouldn't experiment a little. There are plenty of ways to take this beloved dish to the next level, and one simple twist might have you reconsidering the basic recipe altogether. Why settle for the usual when you can elevate it with just a few easy changes?
To easily upgrade your orange chicken, all you need is an extra step and a few extra ingredients: garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and sesame seeds. Instead of microwaving the sauce, you can enhance the flavor by mixing garlic and ginger directly into the sauce as it heats on the stovetop. For an even deeper flavor and thicker texture, sauté the garlic and ginger in a hot pan first. Then, add the sauce to the pan and let it caramelize before adding the cooked chicken and finishing with a drizzle of sesame oil plus a sprinkle of sesame seeds. These extras create a richer, more flavorful coating for your chicken.
More ways to up-level TJ's orange chicken
The key to an extra-crunchy texture with Trader Joe's orange chicken is using an air fryer to cook the battered pieces to perfection. Once you've nailed that crispy exterior, you can take it up another notch by adding sautéed vegetables like onions, garlic, or peppers, and topping it off with sliced green onions for extra flavor and crunch. Pairing the dish with fried rice — Trader Joe's offers some excellent frozen options — will give you a more satisfying meal than plain white rice. For a spicy kick, try adding red pepper flakes or a drizzle of chili crunch.
But don't stop there; think outside the bag. TJ's orange chicken works just as well without the sauce (or with a different one); and, with or without sauce, it's perfect for skewers, salads, wraps, or even as a snackable appetizer. With so many possibilities, the sky's the limit when it comes to reinventing this fan-favorite. So, as you stock up on Trader Joe's in-demand products, be sure to leave room in your cart for those versatile extras. Grab a few additional bags for future meals or snacks, and make the most of your shopping trip.