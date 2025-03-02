The Ingredients You Need To Make Vegan Steak

If you follow a vegan diet, you might enjoy challenging your culinary skills by preparing plant-based versions of traditional meat-laden dishes. And if you know the closest vegan substitute for ground beef is textured vegetable protein (or TVP), you're ready to craft your very own vegan steak at home. But what combination of plant-based ingredients works best?

To make a tasty vegan steak from scratch, more often than not, beans are considered an essential ingredient. Since you already know how to take canned beans up a notch with flavorful ingredients like fresh garlic and tomato paste, you can go one step further to make plant-based steaks. With the right extras and various sauces and seasonings, mashed cannellini beans or chickpeas form into delicious steak-like rounds.

Liquid ingredients such as tamari, coconut aminos, and liquid smoke are usually added to create a complex taste that mirrors steak's meaty flavor. Food-based thickeners also help your mashed beans stick together. Nutritional yeast is a solid option since it has a savory cheese-like flavor and offers decent amounts of protein and fiber. Vegan gravy granules may also contribute to your steaks' resulting flavor and texture. Lastly, vital wheat gluten makes vegan steak perfectly chewy. It's high in protein and contains zero starch — just the gluten from wheat flour. This additional protein is what converts your mashed bean mixture into sliceable faux meat.