Costco's Rotisserie Chickens Look A Little Different In Taiwan

Rotisserie chicken can make up a filling meal that comes together quickly on busy weeknights. Perhaps most importantly of all, the rotisserie chicken generally doesn't have surprises. Especially when it comes to Costco's rotisserie chicken — sold at the low price of $4.99 — customers typically know what to expect. They may even know useful tips for picking out the best one.

Advertisement

However, Costco shoppers in Taiwan may notice that rotisserie chicken appears slightly different. Available in a plastic food bag similar to the one offered in the United States, but with a flame motif, the Taiwanese Costco rotisserie chicken comes with the head still attached.

Whether chicken comes with or without its head, it seems that consumers worldwide can't get enough. Costco sold 137 million rotisserie chickens in 2023, the company's CEO, Ron Vachris, revealed in a shareholder meeting. Meanwhile, Taiwanese people are consuming record highs of poultry, primarily chicken.

While a rotisserie chicken with an intact head may be a shock to U.S. customers, it could indicate freshness to others. Either way, Costco's presentation goes to show how it adapts its offerings to different regions. In fact, learning about how different ingredients are used across the globe is a great way to appreciate culinary traditions from near and far.

Advertisement