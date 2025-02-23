Leftover Tomato Paste Gives Croutons An Ultra-Savory Spin

Whether you prefer yours made from sourdough or stale croissants, croutons are an essential element to any salad or soup. Of course, they also make a satisfying snack when you pop them into your mouth straight from the bag. Although these crunchy bread cubes are crispy little delights on their own, they're even better dolled up with added fixings. But rather than packing up and heading to the grocery store to give your croutons a facelift, just reach for leftover tomato paste instead.

Delicious and versatile as tomato paste is, many recipes only call for a dime-sized amount of the concentrated puree, leaving you with more than you bargained for. Instead of burning yourself out on yet another batch of pasta, give that neglected can or tube of tomato paste a new purpose by using it to jazz up croutons. Rich in sugars that are balanced by the presence of umami-rich glutamic acid, tomato paste flaunts a concentrated flavor marked by earthy, savory notes and subtle hints of tangy sweetness, giving the otherwise one-dimensional starchy taste of croutons more depth and complexity.

Making tomato paste-kissed croutons is as simple as tossing them with tomato paste before adding them to your favorite dishes. A dash of oil helps develop a more viscous consistency for even spreading across the croutons while adding a trim of peppery richness. When making croutons from scratch, toss them in tomato paste and oil and roast them to bake in those sumptuous flavors.