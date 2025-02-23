This Chain Restaurant Keeps Things Simple With Only Two Menu Items

If having a concise menu is the hallmark of top restaurants, there's much to consider when you see a menu with only two items. A smash burger restaurant called NADC (Not A Damn Chance) Burger keeps its menu as simple as burgers and fries. Two patties come standard, stacked between two toasted buns with onions, pickles, jalapeños, and a secret sauce for $16. The burgers are made of 100% wagyu beef sourced from RC Ranch in Texas and griddled with toppings placed directly onto the raw meat so all the flavors can meld together into a smashing good burger.

There's not a damn chance fries are an afterthought, either. NADC Burger uses a simple technique to prepare the ultimate crispy French fries by double-frying them. Patrons can order these potatoes plain or "beast mode," which finds the spuds topped with melted cheese, diced jalapeños, and pickles with some secret sauce and original steak seasoning blend. The risk of having such a small menu means that quality must truly outweigh quality, and it seems like NADC Burger is committed to delivering.