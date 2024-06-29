The Best Way To Get Green Beans Crispy In The Air Fryer
There's no shortage of tasks that a trusty air fryer can handle. Though they are small, they are mighty — able to perfectly brown up potatoes, roast fragrant whole heads of garlic, and even bake a small batch of cupcakes in less time and with a fraction of the energy required from a conventional full-sized oven.
Don't rule out unexpected foods you might not have thought to throw in there either — like mac and cheese and hard-boiled eggs (yes, really!). But air fryers perhaps most excel at making foods particularly crispy and crunchy. One such food to try making stat? Crispy green beans. When made with an air fryer, this light side or snack has the satisfying crunch of french fries, but made with veggies. Preparing green beans with an air fryer elevates a plain side of steamed or canned legumes without the oil needed to traditionally deep fry. All you'll need are some green beans, an air fryer, and about ten minutes of time. Fresh beans work best for this method — frozen ones can be used in a pinch, but because of their high moisture content, they may turn out a bit more soggy than crunchy.
Air fryers crisp up foods thanks to their circulating air
Deep-fried foods are undeniably delicious, but when you'd rather pass on the tons of oil required, the mess it makes, the cleanup, and the time over a hot stove, air fryers come to the rescue. The perfect crisped up layers that air fryers create is thanks to the technology of the appliance itself. Unlike a conventional oven which heats from static air sources, air fryers heat with circulating air rapidly removing moisture from food surfaces and crisping up the exterior.
Take your fresh, washed green beans (be sure to dry thoroughly with a towel), and toss with any desired spices like garlic powder and salt and pepper. Then spread them on a rack and slide into the air fryer for about 10 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until they're lightly blistered but not charred. Use a smidge of oil drizzled or sprayed on for the best results. Just because you can get away with no oil, doesn't mean you'll necessarily want to — a bit of canola or vegetable oil still goes a long way in achieving that perfect golden brown goodness you're after. When your green beans are done, you can top pasta with them, dip them in a sauce and enjoy like fries, or plate up with perhaps a squeeze of fresh lemon and some parmesan cheese on top. Either way, you'll have the perfect, easy, crowd-pleasing side to any protein-heavy main.