The Best Way To Get Green Beans Crispy In The Air Fryer

There's no shortage of tasks that a trusty air fryer can handle. Though they are small, they are mighty — able to perfectly brown up potatoes, roast fragrant whole heads of garlic, and even bake a small batch of cupcakes in less time and with a fraction of the energy required from a conventional full-sized oven.

Don't rule out unexpected foods you might not have thought to throw in there either — like mac and cheese and hard-boiled eggs (yes, really!). But air fryers perhaps most excel at making foods particularly crispy and crunchy. One such food to try making stat? Crispy green beans. When made with an air fryer, this light side or snack has the satisfying crunch of french fries, but made with veggies. Preparing green beans with an air fryer elevates a plain side of steamed or canned legumes without the oil needed to traditionally deep fry. All you'll need are some green beans, an air fryer, and about ten minutes of time. Fresh beans work best for this method — frozen ones can be used in a pinch, but because of their high moisture content, they may turn out a bit more soggy than crunchy.

