The Best Side Dishes To Serve With Cabbage Rolls

Popular across multiple continents and filled with spiced ground meat, rice, and mushrooms or vegetables, cabbage rolls are, for many, the ultimate comfort food. There are endless variations — perhaps the most prominent being the Eastern European rendition, served with tomato sauce, and the Swedish, served topped with lingonberry jam. However, in each of these, the cabbage-wrapped rolls are filling, warm, and easy to prepare. Still, on their own they might not constitute a whole meal, especially if you're trying to make the rolls stretch over multiple meals. So what are the tried and true side dishes that are the absolute best choice to serve alongside your veggie wrapped, meat-filled main?

Options range from bread, to potatoes, to salads, to dishes a little more niche, so it's truly a customizable dining experience depending on the dietary preferences of the guests you're serving, what's in season, and what you've got in your pantry. You can also try different cultures' variations on the cabbage roll via mixing up both the filling and the sauce to pair them perfectly with whichever side you choose and create a truly cohesive meal.