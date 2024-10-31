Rusty Griddle? Here's How To Make It Look New Again
Griddles from brands like Blackstone and Camp Chef are a hot commodity right now. They're expensive, but the secondhand market makes them attainable. And if you find one that's seen better days, there are ways to clean off the rusty coating and keep it gone. And it's easy because you've probably seen something similar before.
If you've ever been to a teppanyaki (aka hibachi) restaurant or its countrified cousin the Waffle House, then you've likely seen chefs scraping down their carbon steel surfaces with a metal scraper. And that's what you want to do with the rust. Turn your griddle on for a good 20 minutes to let it heat up and loosen the oxidation. Turn it off, and once your griddle cools down a bit, don some heat-safe gloves and use the scraper to scour off the rust. Rust only forms on the top layer of a griddle's iron, so don't worry about it sinking deep inside the metal.
Then, drizzle on some cooking oil — around 3 or 4 tablespoons — and scrub the remaining rust with a grill stone, steel wool scrubber, or medium-grit sandpaper. Wipe it with some wet paper towels or a rag. Repeat the oil-scrub-wipe phase as many times as you need to remove all the rust. Then, season it just like you would a cast-iron pan. Note that you can use metal tools on cast iron too, if that's what your surface is made of.
Prevent rust from corroding your griddle
Rust is iron's reaction to prolonged exposure to water and oxygen. It needs a protective coating so rust doesn't show up in the first place. If you have an outdoor flat-top, it may be worth investing in a waterproof griddle cover, especially if you live somewhere humid, rainy, or prone to snow. But rust can also show up on indoor griddles if you leave them in the sink or dishwasher for too long — dry and reseason them immediately after washing.
Keep griddles sparkling and rust-free by scrubbing them in between uses. Avoid harsh chemicals. To remove grime, mix equal parts vinegar and water with a bit of lemon juice to effortlessly clean old grime and leave your kitchenware looking and smelling fresh. You can also swap water for club soda to clean cast-iron appliances.
But keeping your griddle grime- and rust-free is only half the battle. Always, always, always reseason carbon steel and cast iron with a little bit of oil after washing. Over time, proper seasoning yields a reasonably nonstick cooking surface, leading to less need for intensive cleaning.