Rusty Griddle? Here's How To Make It Look New Again

Griddles from brands like Blackstone and Camp Chef are a hot commodity right now. They're expensive, but the secondhand market makes them attainable. And if you find one that's seen better days, there are ways to clean off the rusty coating and keep it gone. And it's easy because you've probably seen something similar before.

If you've ever been to a teppanyaki (aka hibachi) restaurant or its countrified cousin the Waffle House, then you've likely seen chefs scraping down their carbon steel surfaces with a metal scraper. And that's what you want to do with the rust. Turn your griddle on for a good 20 minutes to let it heat up and loosen the oxidation. Turn it off, and once your griddle cools down a bit, don some heat-safe gloves and use the scraper to scour off the rust. Rust only forms on the top layer of a griddle's iron, so don't worry about it sinking deep inside the metal.

Then, drizzle on some cooking oil — around 3 or 4 tablespoons — and scrub the remaining rust with a grill stone, steel wool scrubber, or medium-grit sandpaper. Wipe it with some wet paper towels or a rag. Repeat the oil-scrub-wipe phase as many times as you need to remove all the rust. Then, season it just like you would a cast-iron pan. Note that you can use metal tools on cast iron too, if that's what your surface is made of.